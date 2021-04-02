Hubert wins singles, two teams place in Waco

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose tennis team recorded three finishes in the top three on Wednesday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center Invitational.

Chris Hubert won the boys singles, while Caden Schinagel and Mason Daniels took second in boys doubles and Laney Whitefield and Chloe Hampton placed third in girls doubles.

Hubert went 3-0 on the day and beat a player from Hillsboro (8-1) in the first round, a player from Moody (8-3) in the semis and a player from Stephenville (8-5) in the finals.

“Chris has been studying the game much more in past weeks and has picked up some new strategies that are working well for him,” Glen Rose tennis coach Gregger Yeager said.

Schinagel and Daniels beat a team from Hillsboro and Crawford, 8-1 each, in the first two rounds before dropping a 4-8 decision to a team from Crawford in the finals.

“Mason and Caden have become a very offensive-minded doubles team,” Yeagger said. “They both work hard and move well on the court, but still need to tweak a few things before district.”

Whitefield and Hampton cruised to win over Hillsboro (8-1) and Crawford (8-2) before falling to Stephenville (0-8) in the semis. In the third-place match, they beat Hamilton, 8-4.

“Laney and Chloe communicate very well as a team,” Yeagger said. “They both have smooth ground strokes but need to become a bit more offensive-minded to take their game to the next level.”

The Tigers are back in action next week when the JV hosts a tournament on Tuesday, and the varsity will host the Nick Conte Classic on Thursday.

“For being such a fresh team at the start of this season, it is great to see some of our upperclassmen step up and compete throughout the season in various events,” Yeagger said. “Our newer players are quickly learning the game of tennis and seeing the level of effort required from those being successful.”