Lady Tigers is 2nd after Day 1 of district golf tourney

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls golf team posted a team total 399 and is in second place after the first day of the District 6-4A Golf Tournament on Monday at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Should the Lady Tigers hold on after the final day next Monday at Gatesville, they will qualify for regionals that will be held April 21-22 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

The top two teams and the top two finishers not on either of the qualifying teams advance.

Lampasas has two teams competing in the district meet, and its top team leads with a team total of 326, followed by Glen Rose (399) and Lampasas 2 (406), and Stephenville is fourth (439). Brown and Gatesville don’t have complete teams.

Glen Rose’s Kylie Frush shot an opening-day 89 to lead the Lady Tigers, followed by Emery Brewer (100); Taylee Whalen (103) and Kampbell Sheu (107).

Lampasas’ LeeAnn Parker leads after shooting a 73 on the Links Course, followed by teammates Kinsley Lindeman (78) and Shaylee Wolfe (87).

On the boys side, Ethan Howard recorded an opening-day 79 to lead the Tigers, who have a team total of 338, which is good for fourth place. They are 10 shots out of third behind Brownwood (328).

Gatesville, behind three players who shot in the 70s, leads at 310, followed by Stephenville (314).

Stephenville’s Hunter Rudloff is leading after an opening-day 72. He is followed by Gatesville’s Cameron Hudson and Stephenville’s Tyler Heller, who both shot 74s. Gateville’s Evan Washburn is fourth after shooting a 75.

Behind Howard, Blake Perry carded an 82, while Matthew Hammonds and Jax Heppler recorded rounds of 88 and 89, respectively.