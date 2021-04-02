Snake-bit Tigers suffer one-run loss to Brownwood

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers concluded the first half of District 6-4A play Tuesday night with a 4-3 home loss to Brownwood, and the Tigers have to feel like the most snake-bit team in the district.

The Tigers are 0-4, yet they very well could be 3-1 and in the thick of the playoff race.

In mid-March, the Tigers dropped a one-run decision at Stephenville, and in the final inning, they had the bases loaded with no outs and managed to score just one run in the inning in losing 4-3.

Against Lampasas one week later, the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, and they were just one strike away from winning before the wheels fell off defensively, and they went on to lose 12-7.

On Tuesday, the Tigers were befallen with terrible luck again in dropping their second one-run district loss.

The two teams were tied at 3-3 after five innings, and reliever Kanyon Keese gave up a single to start the inning, but he got the next two Lions to ground out.

With a runner now on third, he induces another ground ball, but the Tigers commit an error on the play to allow what would be the winning run to score.

Trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Keese drew a one-out walk. Jake Treadaway followed with a grounder to second, and Brownwood went to second to get the force on Keese, but he was called out as was Treadaway at first for a disputable offensive interference at second to end the game.

Glen Rose managed just four hits with two coming from Treadaway, and Braulio Silva and Cannon Harper had the other hits. Colton McDonald and Wyatt Walters had an RBI each.

The Tigers (3-14-1) will open the second half of district play on Tuesday when they host Stephenville. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

GATESVILLE 9, GLEN ROSE 0: Keese and Treadaway had two hits each but the Tigers couldn’t manage a run in the road loss to the Yellowjackets last Friday.