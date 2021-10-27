Bye week comes at a good time for Tigers

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — According to Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins, bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Glen Rose Tigers.

That would seem strange to hear seeing that the Tigers (8-1) have won eight straight games after drubbing Venus, 58-0, Friday night. The extra time will prove beneficial with one game left in the regular season before opening the playoffs.

“We need a week to catch our breath and get healed up,” Watkins said. “It’s been a grind since the first of August, so we need the open week and then be prepared for a great finish to the season.”

The Tigers are 3-0 in District 5-4A, and stand just one win away from wrapping up their sixth straight undefeated district season.

“We know it’s right in front of us now,” Watkins said. “We have to work to get better this week like every other week but also take some time to heal up. Our guys know how important next week’s game will be.”

Watkins doesn’t expect his team to lose sight of the final regular-season prize before next Friday’s game at Ferris.

“Our first goal is to be district champions, and we have to win at Ferris next week to be outright champs,” he said. “So, it’ll be pretty easy to stay focused and take it one game at a time.”

As expected, the Tigers steam-rolled Venus on Friday night by scoring on their first two possessions of the contest - and scoring all of their points in the first half.

“I was happy with our focus and the way we executed,” Watkins said. “We did what we should of done to a team like Venus.”

The first score was a 67-yard pass from quarterback Hudson White to Colton McPeek, and White added a 21-yard run on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage on the second drive to make it 14-0.

Braulio Silva, who rushed for 150 yards on just seven carries, had first-half TD runs of 25, 46 and 3 yards. Ian Bailey hauled in a 28-yard strike from White for a touchdown, and White and Sean Dodson also added TD runs of 2 and 40 yards, respectively.

The Tiger defense, which held the Bulldogs to just 4 yards total offense in the first half, added a safety on a botched punt snap just before the half.

For the game, the Tiger defense allowed just 28 yards total offense to Venus. Brenden Guptill led the Tigers with 12 tackles, while Chris Hubert and Tristan Black added seven each. Hubert also had the Tigers’ lone sack.

White completed 4 of 8 passes for 140 yards, and he rushed for 103 yards on just seven carries.

Glen Rose finished with 494 yards total offense.