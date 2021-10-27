Cassidy, Melton qualify for state; team finishes 6th

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls cross country team finished sixth overall out of 32 teams at the UIL Region 1 State Qualifying Meet in Lubbock on Monday, falling just two spots shy of qualifying for state as a team for the first time in school history.

“We worked hard enough to give ourselves a great opportunity,” Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We fell short of that goal, and we’re disappointed. Probably the thing that I’m most proud of them for is being disappointed. It shows how much they care.”

The Lady Tigers return six of seven varsity runners next year, and Ghazal said there are several on JV coming up the ranks who will help the Tigers put themselves in position to qualify next year, but they are saying goodbye to integral runners Delaila Gomez and Zitlalli Mascorro, who have been part of the program since junior high.

“We had a very good season overall,” Ghazal said. “We won four meets and came in second at others including district. The girls simply worked harder this year, put in more miles and the results followed.”

Individually, Daylynn Cassidy and Lily Melton finished in the top 10 of runners not affiliated with state-qualifying teams, punching their tickets to the state meet on Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

“It’s the first time that I’ve been here that we have had two qualify,” Ghazal said. “It’s exciting for them, and they have earned it. They were also disappointed for their team which speaks volumes about their character.”

Cassidy led the Lady Tigers by finishing ninth overall with the time of 12 minutes, 49.6 seconds, and Melton was 11th overall with the time of 12:54.3.

Alexis Rynders placed 26th (12:24.2), followed by Mignon Miller (58th, 13:52.8) and Catie Everston (65th, 14:04).

Abree Winfrey (11:59) and Avery Brown (12:01) went 1-2 in leading Canyon (60) to the overall team title. Bridgeport (89) was second, followed by Argyle (100), Dumas (129), Brownwood (169) and Glen Rose (169).