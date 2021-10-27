Lady Tigers secure second; open playoffs next week

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

BROWNWOOD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers — with their sweep of Brownwood on Tuesday night coupled with a Gatesville loss to Stephenville — wrapped up second place in District 6-4A, and they will open the playoffs next week.

The Lady Tigers will face off with Burkburnett (12-11), who finished third in District 5-4A, on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Peaster High School, and Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said the Lady Tigers will be ready to roll.

“We are going in very confident and in a good place as far as the team chemistry and routine,” she said. “We need to go in with the attitude we are going to win … Burkburnett will be scrappy, put up a solid block and work hard to keep the ball in play.”

The Lady Tigers (23-15, 5-3) were bounced in the first round of the playoffs with a 3-1 loss to Iowa Park last year, however, this year, the Lady Tigers are riding a two-match winning streak, and they won four of their last five district contests.

“Each player on the team has improved and playing more solid,” Langford said. “We are coming out starting strong and playing level and patient throughout a match and getting less rattled at small things.”

The Lady Tigers went head-to-head with Gatesville last Friday and swept the Lady Hornets in Glen Rose, creating a tie for second place, but the Lady Tigers secured it with the 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of the Lady Lions on Tuesday night.

“We played consistent,” Langford said. “Our defense and serve receive played well and we served great, making it hard for Brownwood to run things off of serve receive. There was only one time during the entire match that I felt like we weren’t in control offensively.”

Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills (hit .400) and four block assists, while Matti Young added 11 kills and nine digs.

Defensively, Cam Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 27 digs and Brooklynn Vara chipped on with a season-high 19 digs and team-high five service aces, and Avery Gray had nine digs to go along with 29 assists.

GLEN ROSE 3, GATESVILLE 0: Flippen recorded a team-best 11 kills and hit .625 in the 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Lady Hornets. Ava Sehnert recorded eight kills and Young finished with five.

Hinton had 14 digs and Vara and Young had six digs each, while Gray had 23 assists.

The Lady Tigers tallied 10 services aces led by three each from Vara and Gray.