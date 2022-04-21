Howard places in top 20 at region golf meet

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LUBBOCK — The stellar career of senior golfer Ethan Howard came to an end with his 18th-place finish at the Class 4A Region 1 meet held at Shadow Hills Golf Club in Lubbock on Monday and Tuesday.

Howard, who qualified for the region meet with a fourth-place finish at the District 6-4A tournament earlier in the month, shot an opening-day 79 (22nd), and then he followed it up with a 73 for a two-day total of 152 to finish in the top 20.

Argyle Black (577) won the tournament and Andrews Black (606) and Bridgeport (617) finished second and third, respectively, and each player on the top three teams advancing to state.

Howard needed to finish in the top three of those not automatically qualified for state, and those three spots went to Levelland’s Max Vergara (144); Sweetwater’s Chase Soles (144); and Brownwood’s Sir Jones (145).

Bridgeport’s Collin Moody (142) edged Argyle Black’s Zane Griggs (142) in a playoff for top medalist honors.

The Class 4A state meet will be held May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.