Lady Tigers wrap up second straight district crown

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With their 5-2 victory over Lampasas on Senior Night on Tuesday, the Glen Rose softball team has accomplished the first of three preseason goals, and the future will only tell if they will achieve the next two.

With the win over the Lady Badgers, the Lady Tigers wrapped up their second straight district title to check that box, and if they beat Gatesville on Friday, they can check off the box of an unscathed district season.

“It’s exciting to win back-to-back district championships - something the softball program has never done,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said. “The girls set two short-term goals this season: win district and be undefeated district champs.”

The Lady Tigers aren’t losing focus on the Lady Hornets with the playoffs hovering in the horizon.

“Our sights are set on Gatesville right now. We want to accomplish our second short-term goal of being undefeated in district, also something that hasn’t been done in softball,” Miller said.

The quest for goal No. 3 begins April 28 when they travel to Mineral Wells for the first game of a three-game series to open the Class 4A playoffs. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be the following day in Glen Rose.

“It is important for us to take it one week at a time,” Miller said. “We can’t afford to overlook anyone. As a team, we feel like we can make a run like we did last year. Our long-term goal is to go further than we did last year and in the playoffs. Anything is possible.”

The Lady Tigers lost to Iowa Park in the regional quarterfinals last year.

With the win over the Lady Badgers, the Lady Tigers improved to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in district play.

Senior hurler Addison Nance was brilliant again for the Lady Tigers in the circle as she allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 13 and walking just two.

Nance allowed a meaningless hit in the second and a double in the seventh.

Lampasas’ runs came in the sixth on a passed ball and the seventh on a wild pitch.

Nance got all the run support she would need with three runs in the fourth. Mia Fletcher opened the frame with a solo shot to center. With two outs, Catalina Sanchez reached on a hit by pitch and scored on a triple by Nance. Nance later scored on a single by Mallory Goff.

The Lady Tigers added two insurance runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Sanchez and a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Emily Boucher.

Sanchez went 2-for-2 to lead the Lady Tigers, who finished with seven hits in the game.