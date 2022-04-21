Walters, Gilbreath lead Tigers past Lampasas

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose right-hander Wyatt Walters made the most of what could be his final regular-season start at Tiger Field on Tuesday night by twirling a complete game in the 5-4 victory over the Lampasas Badgers.

Walters scattered eight hits and allowed four runs and didn’t strike out a batter while keeping the Badgers off balance in recording the win. He walked just two.

Walters took a three-run lead into the top of the seventh before he surrendered three runs - two with two outs - as the Badgers tied the score at 4-4.

Glen Rose’s Damian Flores led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and Eisan Sanchez moved him to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Braulia Silva singled to put runners on first and second, and Jake Gilbreath delivered the game-winner with a single to right to score Flores.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 11-12 overall and 4-5 in District 6-4A play with three games remaining. Stephenville (7-2) leads the district, followed by Brownwood (5-5), and Glen Rose (4-5), Gatesville (4-5) and Lampasas (4-5) are all tied for third, fourth and fifth. The top four make the playoffs.

The Tigers travel to Lampasas on Friday night to wrap up the three-game set with the Badgers. A win would solidify the Tigers’ chances to make the playoffs because they would hold head-to-head tiebreakers with Brownwood and Lampasas.

They host Robinson in a non-district game Saturday before closing out the year with games at Gatesville on Tuesday and at home with Gatesville on April 29.

On Tuesday, the Tigers and Badgers were locked up in a pitching duel for four innings before the Badgers squeaked out the first run of the game in the top of the fifth.

An RBI single by Flores in the bottom of the inning tied the game at 1-1.

The Tigers then built a 4-1 lead when Bodee Mausser, Silva and Gilbreath recorded consecutive doubles to open the bottom of the sixth. Silva and Gilbreath’s doubles scored runs, and Gilbreath eventually scored on a Lampasas error.

Lampasas answered with three in the top of the seventh before Gilbreath delivered the knockout blow for the Tigers in the bottom of the inning.