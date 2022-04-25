Lady Tigers open playoffs with Mineral Wells on Wednesday

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will open the Class 4A softball playoffs Wednesday night with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, and coach Kiel Miller is hoping to use that to their advantage as they poise for another long playoff run.

The Lady Tigers were denied an undefeated District 6-4A season last Friday when they dropped an 11-1 decision to Gatesville in the final regular-season game of the year.

In the loss, the Lady Tigers managed just three hits, and the one run was the second-lowest run total they scored this year.

“We don’t like to lose at all, but I hope and feel that it is an eye-opening experience,” Miller said.

The Lady Tigers (20-5, 7-1) will host Mineral Wells, the fourth-place team from District 5-4A, on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Thursday in Mineral Wells, and if necessary, Game 3 will be Saturday with site and time to be announced.

“They are a scrappy team that cannot be overlooked,” Miller said of the Lady Rams (12-17, 4-6). “They’re in a tough district and have played some of their tougher opponents close.”

The two teams met Feb. 22, and the Lady Tigers posted a 4-1 win behind a 18-strikeout performance from Glen Rose right-hander Addison Nance.

The Lady Rams are making the playoffs for the first time in five years, while the Lady Tigers went deep into the playoffs last season before falling to Iowa Park in the third round.

“Our mindset going into the playoffs has to involve making plays, both offensively and defensively,” Miller said. “Play one play at a time, one game at a time. We have to be selective at the plate, make plays defensively and put the ball in play.”

Senior shortstop Kaycee Bock, who has signed to play collegiately at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, leads the Lady Tigers offensively with an .541 average with 14 doubles, seven triples, three homers and 45 RBIs.

Catalina Sanchez, who will play at Hill College, is hitting .391 with seven doubles, a homer and 22 RBIs, followed by Nance at .388 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 25 RBIs, while Mia Fletcher is hitting .387 with eight doubles, a triple, two homers and 24 RBIs.

In the circle, Nance is 15-2 with a 1.84 ERA with 151 strikeouts and just 30 walks.