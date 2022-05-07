Lady Tigers take Game 1 on bizarre play in the bottom of the seventh

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

FORT WORTH — There are crazy finishes to games, and there are downright insane finishes to games, and the Glen Rose Lady Tigers’ 3-2 Game 1 win over Decatur on Friday night at Brewer High School falls into the category of the latter.

The Lady Tigers, the two-time defending District 6-4A champion, trailed the Lady Eagles by a run heading into the bottom of the seventh.

To open the bottom of the seventh, Reese Waits legged out a base hit on a ball hit to the shortstop, and Emily Boucher singled to left to put runners on first and second.

With one out, Mia Fletcher singled to right field, but Waits was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run. On the same play, the Decatur catcher tried to throw out Boucher going to third and the throw sailed high and went all the way to the left-field wall. Boucher scored easily and Fletcher circled the bases and slid in for the winning run.

The Lady Tigers (23-5) can close out the series Saturday at 11 a.m. at Brewer High. Should Decatur win, the if-necessary game would follow 30 minutes later.

The Lady Tigers recorded seven hits in the game, and only four came in the first six innings from Fletcher, Callyn Miller and two from Kaycee Bock.

The Lady Eagles scored first with a run in the top of the first, and the Lady Tigers answered with a run on Bock's single in the bottom of the frame.

Decatur scored a run in the top of third to lead 2-1 and the Lady Eagles held it until the bizarre play in the bottom of the seventh.

Addison Nance allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out 11 in earning the victory on the mound for the Lady Tigers.