Tigers take Game 1 with 4-3 win in eight innings

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

One year after going winless in district play, the Glen Rose Tigers are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs.

Eisan Sanchez, who drew a full-count walk to open the bottom of the eighth, scored on an error by a Graham infielder on a ball hit by Bodee Mausser to give the Tigers the 4-3 come-from-behind win Friday night at Tiger Field in Game 1 of the three-game series.

The Tigers, the second-place team from District 6-4A can close out the series Saturday in Graham. Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m., and the if-necessary game will follow 30 minutes later.

The Tigers (13-15) needed heroics in the seventh inning as well to get the game into extras. Trailing 3-2, Cannon Harper opened the frame with a walk and Christian De La Cruz singled. With pinch-runner Kody Bruning on third, Camden Raymond perfectly executed a squeeze bunt to bring in the tying run.

J.T. Thompson, in relief of starter Wyatt Walters, was brilliant in his three innings of shutout work in earning the win. He allowed just one hit and fanned five. In his five innings of work, Walters allowed three runs on just five hits.

After the Steers scored a run in the top of the first, Jake Gilbreath evened the score with a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the first. The Tigers went up 2-1 on a Damian Flores RBI single in the third to score Sanchez, who was hit by a pitch with one out.

The Steers (15-14), the third-place team from District 5-4A, took the lead in the fifth with a pair of runs before the Tigers, who had just three hits and struck out seven times, fought back in the final two innings to win the game.