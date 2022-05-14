Lady Tigers eliminated with 12-0 loss to Iowa Park

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

KRUM — The season came to an end for the District 6-4A Championship Glen Rose Lady Tigers with a 12-0 loss to Iowa Park in the area round of the Class 4A softball playoffs Saturday at Krum.

The Lady Tigers end the season 24-7 after advancing to the area round for the second consecutive year.

Iowa Park took the series opener Thursday with an 11-1 win in Krum before closing out the series on Saturday morning thanks to a nine-run second inning.

The Lady Tigers managed just two hits off Iowa Park starter Maddi Fulfer. Addison Nance singled in the fourth and Mallory Goff led off the fifth with a triple.

Fulfer twirled the five-inning complete game while striking out six and walking just one.

The Lady Hawks (33-2), winners of 22 straight games, pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of two Glen Rose defensive miscues.

In the two games, the Lady Tiger offense scored just one run on five hits in 12 innings of play, while the Lady Hawks scored 23 runs on 22 base hits.