Teeing it up for Many Mansions

The third annual Many Mansions golf tournament held last week at Squaw Valley Golf Course raised more than $100,000 and it will go directly to assisting single moms, widows and orphans of Somervell, Johnson and Hood counties.

DT companies and KMP Plumbing & Air were the title sponsors.

The tournament, which utilized The Links and The Lakes courses at Squaw Valley, had 232 golfers (58 teams).

The fourth annual event is scheduled for May 19, 2023, at Squaw Valley.

Playing the Links, Chris Brewer, Chris Ransom, Sean Grizzel and Bradley Price won by shooting -16, while playing The Links, Justin Stinson, Kristie Brown, Kevin Morgan and Joey Moore won by shooting -15.