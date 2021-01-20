Glen Rose powerlifters fare well at opening meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A total of eight school records were broken on Monday night in the Glen Rose girls powerlifting team’s first meet of the season hosted by Granbury.

“Coach Alexander and I were very pleased in how the girls competed and the good news is it was only our first meet, so there is a lot of room for improvement,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “We expect to see some jumps in their individual totals next week.”

Competing at 105, Madison Lopez took first by posting school records in the squat (155), bench (75), dead lift (160) for a total of a record 390 pounds.

Austin Woolard and Mallory Alexander played second on the 220 and 259-plus divisions. Woolard posted 630 pounds, while Alexander posted 805 pounds, including a record 185 on bench.

Natalie Dollar (148) and Ciclali Rodriguez (198) placed third. Dollar had a record 625 pounds in her division with records in the squat (250) and bench (135). Erakah Mendez (181) placed fourth with 560 pounds, while Liz Locke (148) was fifth with 550 pounds.

In addition to Glen Rose and Granbury, Azle and Springtown also participated in the meet.

All seven Glen Rose lifters scored points, and five of the seven placed in the top three.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Monday, Jan. 25, at Springtown, while the boys team will open up the season on Thursday, Jan. 28, also in Springtown.