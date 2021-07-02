Glen Rose Tiger sports news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Baseball players earn all-district honors

Glen Rose baseball recently announced several players were selected for 6-4A All-District honors.

They include:

• Kanyon Keese - First Team Infield

• Jake Treadaway - Second Team Outfield

• Wyatt Walters - Second Team Pitcher

• Braulio Silva - Second Team Catcher

Bryant named head basketball coach

Will Bryant moves from assistant coach to head basketball coach of the Glen Rose Tigers.

GRISD made the announcement on Tuesday via social media and the district's website.

No further information was available as of press time.

Tigers announce fall football schedule

2021 Varsity Football

• Aug. 13: Stephenville, away, 6:30 p.m. scrimmage

• Aug. 19: Benbrook, home, 6:30 p.m. scrimmage

• Aug. 27: Springtown, away, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 3: Gatesville, home, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 10: Castleberry, away, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Grandview, away, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 24: Decatur, away, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 1: Mineral Wells, home, 7 p.m., Homecoming

• Oct. 8: Godley, home, 7 p.m., district game

• Oct. 15: Hillsboro, away, 7 p.m., district game

• Oct. 22: Venus, home, 7 p.m., Senior Night, district game

• Oct. 29: Open

• Nov. 5: Ferris, away, 7 p.m., district game

JV White/Red Football

• Aug. 13: Stephenville, away, 5 p.m. scrimmage

• Aug. 19: Benbrook, home, 5 p.m., scrimmage

• Aug. 26: Springtown, home, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 2: Gatesville, away, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 9: Castleberry, home, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 16: Grandview, home, 5 p.m. (Red)

• Sept. 23: Decatur, home, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 30: Mineral Wells, away, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 7: Godley, away, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 14: Hillsboro, home, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 21: Venus, away, 5 p.m. (Red)

• Oct. 28: Open

• Nov. 4: Ferris, home, 5/6:30 p.m.

Junior High Football

• Sept. 9: Krum, away, 5:30/6:30 7th/8th scrimmage

• Sept. 16: Godley, away, 4:30/5:30/6:30/7:45 p.m., 7B, 7A, 8B, 8A

• Sept. 21: Hillsboro, home, 4:30/5:30/6:30/7:45 p.m., 7B, 7A, 8B, 8A

• Sept. 30: Venus, away, 5/6/7:30 p.m., 7/8B, 7A, 8A

• Oct. 7: Godley, home, 4:30/5:30/6:30/7:45 p.m., 7B, 7A, 8B, 8A

• Oct. 14: Hillsboro, away, 4:30/5:30/6:30/7:45 p.m., 7B, 7A, 8B, 8A

• Oct. 21: Venus, home, 5/6/7:30 p.m., 7/8B, 7A, 8A

• Oct. 28: Open

• Nov. 4: Ferris, away, 5/6/7:30 p.m. 7/8B, 7A, 8A JV

Note: All game times are subject to change