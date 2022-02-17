4 Tigers named to TXSWA All-State teams

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose High School athletes received postseason recognition when the Texas Sports Writers Association released its all-state volleyball and football teams last week.

Glen Rose sophomore middle blocker Aimee Flippen was named to the Class 4A second team, while senior Cam Hinton was named to the Class 4A third team, and football players Peyton Klein and Max Hood were named Class 4A honorable mention.

Flippen, who was named to the District 6-4A first-team, led the Lady Tigers in blocks (94) and hitting percentage (.287) and was second in kills (303) and service aces (48).

Hinton, the District 6-4A Defensive Player of the Year, led the Lady Tigers in digs (628) and service aces (56). She is also the school record holder for digs in a match (43); digs in a season (628); digs in a career (1,818); passing percentage in a game (2.84); and passing percentage in a season (2.42).

Klein, the District 6-4A Offensive Lineman of the Year, anchored an offensive line for the Tiger offense that averaged 129.5 yards passing and 297.6 yards per game on the ground.

Hood, who signed to play football at Cisco College, was the District 6-4A Defensive Player of the Year after recording 94 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and a team-high eight sacks. He also holds the record for fumble recoveries in a career (6).