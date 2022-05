Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club held its 2022-23 Spring Sports Banquet on Monday night at the Somervell County Expo Center. Close to 400 students, parents and other guests attended the event catered by Hammond’s Barbecue.

The coaches from the winter and spring sports, except for softball, which is still in season, and the trainers, recognized their students’ achievements. Close to 250 students were recognized.