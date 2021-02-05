Cordova takes over Tiger baseball program

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Freddie Cordova has been at Glen Rose High School since 2007 and has worked in various roles in the athletic program on several levels.

This year, however, Cordova will take over for James Evans as the Tigers’ head baseball coach for his first head coaching position with the school.

Evans retired from coaching and teaching over the Christmas break.

“The success he was able to accomplish throughout his career speaks for itself, and I think anytime you're able to take over for a guy like Coach Evans, it's definitely a challenge but also a big honor,” Cordova said.

Although Evans, who coached the Tigers for six seasons, is no longer on the field, his fingerprint and tradition will remain, especially with longtime assistant Cordova taking over the reins.

“Coach built a solid foundation and set high expectations and really raised the bar for Glen Rose Baseball,” Cordova said. “Not only did he bring a lot to the baseball program, but also to the Glen Rose athletic program as a whole.”

Cordova will take bits and pieces of what he learned from Evans and implement them into his coaching style.

“What I'll take away the most from Coach Evans will be developing relationships with players,” he said. “I think it's important to know what motivates guys — what makes them tick. Building those relationships, I believe, really enables you to do that. Along with that, demanding great effort and hustle every day, whether it be for practice or a game.”

In what was Evans’ final season, the Tigers were poised to make a run at the district title as well as making a long run in the playoffs with a deep and talented pitching staff and depth in the field, but COVID-19 brought that all to a halt last March.