Tigers go 2-2 in opening weekend

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Wacky winter weather delayed the season opener until last week for the Glen Rose Tigers baseball team, and on opening day of Crowley Tournament, the Tigers got off on the right foot with a pair of wins over North Crowley and Western Hills.

The following day, the Tigers dropped a pair of decisions to Western Hills and Crowley to finished the weekend 2-2.

“Overall, I thought we competed well,” Glen Rose baseball coach Freddie Cordova said. “There were some good things we did well and there some areas where we came up short and need to improve on. We were able to scratch two wins on Thursday, and anytime you can get wins it's a positive.”

The Tigers will open the Harley “Hogg” Memorial Tournament this weekend when they welcome Albany, Grandview, Springtown and Waxahachie Life.

“The competition will be stout,” Cordova said. “We’ve got four teams lined up that will probably be playoff teams, which is a good thing. We need to be challenged with as many innings as we’ve lost. This will be a great week for us to not only improve but to improve against quality teams.”

The Tigers opened the tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday with Albany (results weren’t available at press time), and they were set to play Life at 2 p.m. and Springtown at 4 p.m. on Friday before closing out the tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Grandview.

• GLEN ROSE 6, NORTH CROWLEY 5: The Tigers scored three runs in the second and three runs in the fourth and held on for the win over the Panthers.

Cannon Harper scattered three hits and allowed two runs (one earned) in picking up the win.

The Tigers had six hits, and with no one having more than one, but Braulio Silva, Christian De La Cruz and Jake Gilbreath all drove in runs.

•GLEN ROSE 9, WESTERN HILLS 6: Silva drove in two runs with a pair of hits and Jake Treadaway, Jake Gilbreath, De La Cruz, Camden Raymond and Bodee Mausser all drove in runs.

• WESTERN HILLS 9, GLEN ROSE 7: Gilbreath went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and TJ Bradberry added two RBIs in the loss.

•CROWLEY 8, GLEN ROSE 2: The Tigers allowed five runs in the bottom of the first and couldn’t recover in the loss to the Eagles. Silva had two hits and De La Cruz drove in one of the Tigers’ two runs.

“For this week, we need to cut down on the walks and errors,” Cordova said. “It's hard enough to beat the team that we're playing against and when we're giving up walks and playing sloppy defense, we start in a way, playing against ourselves as well.”