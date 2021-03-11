Tigers open district play with 15-5 loss to Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose baseball team opened District 6-4A play at home Tuesday night with a 15-5 loss to Brownwood.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 2-6-1 on the season and 0-1 in district play.

The Tigers, who led 1-0 after one inning, gave up seven runs in the top of the second inning, and they were never able to recover in suffering the five-inning loss.

Braulio Silva had three of the Tigers’ six hits and he drove in two runs, while Haven Linnaberry had a hit and drove in a run.

Cannon Harper gave up seven runs on six hits in 1.2 innings in taking the loss.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday when they host Ford at noon. They return to district action on Tuesday when they travel to Stephenville.

• Harley “Hogg” Sinclair Memorial

ALBANY 11, GLEN ROSE 10 (4): The Tigers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth but came up a run short in the first game of the tournament on March 4.

Jake Gilbreath went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Harper and Camden Raymond, who tripled, drove in two runs each.

Silva suffered the loss by allowing seven runs on eight hits in two innings.

GLEN ROSE 5, WAXAHACHIE LIFE 5 (5): The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and had the winning run on second in the tie game with the Mustangs last Friday.

Gilbreath and Kanyon Keese had two hits each, while TJ Bradberry and Harper drove in runs.

SPRINGTOWN 7, GLEN ROSE 1 (5): Gilbreath had the Tigers’ lone hit in the loss to the Porcupines last Friday.

The Tigers scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth.

Keese took the loss by allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings.

GRANDVIEW 7, GLEN ROSE 6 (5): The Tigers led 6-1 after two innings, but they couldn’t hold on down the stretch.

The Zebras plated four runs in the fourth to earn the victory.

The Tigers managed just three hits but took advantage of eight Grandview walks. Bradberry, Harper and Fisher Chism had two RBIs each.

Bodee Mausser was tagged with the loss by giving up four runs on four hits in less than an inning of work.