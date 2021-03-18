Tigers suffer narrow 4-3 loss at Stephenville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — The Glen Rose Tigers had the bases loaded and managed just one run in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday night in their narrow 4-3 District 6-4A loss to Stephenville.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 0-2 in district play, and 3-7-1 overall. They will take a break from district play with a tournament in Graham where they played Graham and Henrietta on Thursday (results weren’t available as of presstime time), and Vernon and Bowie on Friday.

The Tigers return to district action Tuesday when they host Lampasas at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday at Stephenville, the Tigers scored single runs in the first and second innings, and Glen Rose right-hander Wyatt Walters kept the Yellowjackets off balance and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out one in five innings before giving way to Cannon Harper.

In the sixth, the Yellowjackets took the lead at 4-2 with a pair of runs, but the Tigers mounted a rally in the seventh.

Camden Raymond singled to start the inning and Christian De la Cruz singled and Kanyon Keese walked to load the bases with no outs. Stephenville called for Trace Morrison out of the bullpen and he fanned the next two before Jake Gilbreath drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Morrison followed with his third strikeout of the inning to end the game.The Tigers managed six hits with De La Cruz notching two, while Keese had a hit and RBI, and Haven Linnaberry had a first-inning single to drive in a run.

• GLEN ROSE 14, FORD 4 (5): Silva went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Gilbreath added a three-run homer in leading the Tigers to the convincing win last Saturday.

Fisher Chism and Jake Treadaway also had two hits and two RBIs, and Cody Morton drove in a run with a pinch-hit triple. Bodee Mauser also had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

Gilbreath allowed just one hit and a run and fanned five in two innings, while Harper struck out two in two innings and Keese allowed three runs on three hits in the top of the fifth.