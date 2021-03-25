Tigers give up late lead in loss to Lampasas

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers were one strike away from winning their first District 6-4A game of the season Tuesday night, but they let a late two-run lead slip through their fingers in suffering a 12-7 loss to Lampasas.

The Tigers hung on four-spot on the Badgers to take a 7-5 lead into the top of the seventh, but three breakdowns defensively in the inning, coupled with four Lampasas hits led to Glen Rose's demise.

Clinging to a one-run lead, Glen Rose reliever Kanyon Keese induced a ground ball that could have ended the game, but a throwing error led to two Lampasas runs, and the Tigers wouldn’t recover.

In all, the Badgers scored seven runs in the top of the inning.

With their sixth straight loss, the Tigers fall to 3-12-1 on the year and 0-2 in district play. They will look to get their first district win when they travel to Gatesville on Friday and Brownwood on Tuesday.

Glen Rose trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth against the Badgers, but timely hitting led to three runs to put the Tigers in position to pick up the win.

With one out in the inning, Keese was hit by a pitch, Jake Treadaway singled and Braulio Silva walked to load the bases.

Keese scored on a wild pitch just before Colton McDonald singled to left to score Treadawy to tie the score at 5-5.

Reese Villareal reached on a fielder’s choice, and Silva scores on the play to give the Tigers the 6-5 lead. Cannon Harper followed with a triple to deep center to score Villareal and up the lead to 8-5 heading into the top of the seventh, but Lampasas answered with a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Both teams recorded 11 hits, but the Tigers committed eight errors, while the Badgers had a pair of miscues.

Wyatt Walters pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits. Keese was tagged with the loss with only one of the seven Lampasas runs being earned in the big inning.

Keese, Treadaway, Harper and Fisher Chism had two hits each for the Tigers, while Villareal drove in two runs and Treadaway, McDonald, Harper and Christian De La Cruz drove in one run each.

Last Thursday, the Tigers dropped 7-3 and 11-1 decisions to Graham, while dropping 11-3 and 8-4 decisions to Bowie and Vernon, respectively, on Friday.