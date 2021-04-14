Glen Rose nine welcome Hamilton Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After suffering a 22-2 loss at Stephenville in District 6-4A baseball action last Friday, the Glen Rose Tigers will take a break from league play when they host Hamilton on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Tigers (3-17-1, 0-8) had a bye on Tuesday, and they will look to snap an 11-game losing streak when they host the Bulldogs. Glen Rose’s last win came March 13 when they beat Ford 14-4.

Glen Rose’s Kanyon Keese singled to open the game on Friday night in the final game of the district three-game set with the Yellowjackets, and it proved to be the Tigers’ lone hit of the game in falling in five innings.

Stephenville’s Reese Elston and Kason Seider combined for the one-hitter with Elston allowing the lone hit while striking out five in three innings, and the Tigers’ lone runs came in the top of the third, and both were unearned.

Seider pitched the final two innings and fanned while walking just one.

The Yellowjackets, who beat the Tigers 12-5 in Glen Rose on April 6, scored six runs on the first, five in the second and 11 in the third in cruising to the easy win. With the win, the Yellowjackets also swept the series.

The Tigers will return to district action Tuesday when they travel to Lampasas for the first of two games in the week with the Badgers. Lampasas will play at Glen Rose on the following Friday as well to close out the three-game district series.

The Badgers won the first game of the series, 12-7, in Glen Rose on March 23.