Tigers open season with 7-1 win over Lake Worth

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three Glen Rose pitchers combined for a two-hitter on Monday night in leading the Tigers to a 7-1 season-opening victory over Lake Worth.

Starter Brandt Fowler had a solid outing in his season debut in earning the win. He allowed just one hit, fanned eight and walked three in 3 2/3 innings, while Caden Hunka and Jackson Thompson closed out the final 3 1/3 in allowing just one run on one Bullfrog hit.

Offensively, the Tigers managed just five hits, and they had just one through three innings from Braulio Silva before they broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth.

The first two reached via walks, and Bodee Mausser drove in the first run of the game with a sac bunt. Cam Raymond doubled home another in the five-run inning. The Tigers, who played small-ball in the inning, also took advantage of a pair of Lake Worth errors.

Christian De La Cruz was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game to lead off the bottom of the fifth and Cannon Harper followed with a single. They eventually scored on a double by Jake Gilbreath and a single by Mausser.

Harper and Gilbreath each scored two runs for the Tigers.

The Tigers are back in action this weekend at the Crowley tournament, but with the current weather conditions, sites, times and opponents were TBA as of press time.