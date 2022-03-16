Tigers crush Clifton, 21-3, in non-district tilt

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A day after managing just three hits in a shutout loss to Stephenville, the Glen Rose Tigers broke out offensively in a big way in posting a 21-3 victory over Clifton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers, led by a 5-for-5 day from Braulio Silva and homers by Camden Raymond and Colton McDonald, pounded out 19 base hits in the five-inning victory.

Three Tiger hurdlers combined to allow just two runs on two hits.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-8 overall, and they will jump back into district play on Tuesday when they travel to Lampasas for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Badgers.

Glen Rose starter Brandt Fowler didn’t allow a hit or run and fanned six in three innings, and Cannon Harper, who was plagued by bases on balls and a hit batter, allowed a run but didn’t surrender a hit in his one inning of work, and Wyatt Walters allowed two runs on two hits in his one inning.

McDonald provided the power with a three-run blast in the Tigers’ four-run first inning, and Raymond, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, homered in the Tigers’ five-run second. Glen Rose added two in the third, four in the fourth and six in the fifth in the 18-run win.

In addition to his perfect day at the plate, Silva drove in two runs and scored three times. From his lead-off position, Christian De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Bodee Mausser collected three hits in five tries and drove in one, and Jake Gilbreath with 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

• Stephenville 10, Glen Rose 0: The Tigers, who entered the game 1-0 in district play, managed just three hits off Stephenville starter Reese Elston, and two of the three hits came from Silva, while Raymond had the other.

The Tigers stranded five in the game and had something going with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth with just one out, but Elston struck out the final two Tigers in the inning to end the threat. Glen Rose went down in order in the bottom of the fifth.