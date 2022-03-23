Tigers drop district contest at Lampasas

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LAMPASAS — The Lampasas Badgers broke open a tie game with four runs in the fifth inning and the Glen Rose Tigers couldn’t recover in suffering a 10-4 District 6-4A loss Tuesday night at Lampasas.

With the loss, the Tigers, who hadn’t played since beating Clifton 21-3 on March 16, fall to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Glen Rose will open a three-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome Gatesville for a district showdown. They will host McGregor at 1 p.m. on Saturday before closing out the stint on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a home district contest with Brownwood.

On Tuesday night, the Badgers scored three runs in the first and one in the second before Glen Rose starter Jake West settled in and held the Badgers scoreless in the third and fourth to allow the offense to get the Tigers back into the game.

The Tigers had just two hits in the first three innings and both came from lead-off hitter Christian De La Cruz. They finally got on the board in the third when Damian Flores, who reached on an error, scored on a ground out by Braulio Silva.

Glen Rose tied the score in the fifth when Flores (BB), De La Cruz (1B) and Bodee Mausser (1B) all reached to open the inning and all eventually came around to score without the benefit of a base hit.

Lampasas sent eight hitters to the plate and scored three runs on just one base hit. Glen Rose committed five errors in the inning. The Badgers added two more runs in the sixth.

De La Cruz finished with three of the Tigers’ five hits, while Mausser and Silva had the other two.