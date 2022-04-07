Tigers manage just five hits in loss to Stephenville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — The Glen Rose Tigers have faced Stephenville left-hander Reece Elston twice this season, and they have yet to figure him out.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers managed just five hits and struck out nine times against the southpaw in suffering a 10-0 District 6-4A loss to Elston and the Yellow Jackets.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 7-12 overall and 2-6 in district play. The Tigers, however, can take solace in knowing they won’t face Elston again as the two teams square off for the final time in the three-game district set on Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.

In his last outing against Glen Rose on March 15 to open league play, Elston allowed just three hits and struck out six in the 10-0 win.

On Tuesday, the Tigers picked up two of their five hits in the second inning as Christian De La Cruz and Cannon Harper reached with singles but they were both stranded.

The Tigers recorded two more hits in the third on singles by Damian Flores and Eisan Sanchez, however, Flores got caught stealing and Sanchez was picked off before Elston got a strikeout to end the inning.

Glen Rose got two aboard in the fifth on a hit by pitch and Stephenville error, but the Tigers came up empty.

Braulio Silva had Glen Rose’s final hit in the sixth and he was left stranded at second.

The two teams were scoreless before the Yellow Jackets scored two runs off Glen Rose starter Wyatt Walters in the bottom of the second, and they broke the game open in the fifth when the first six hitters in the frame reached and scored.

Stephenville run-ruled the Tigers with two more in the bottom of the sixth.

On Friday night, the Tigers dropped a 17-3 decision to Brownwood.