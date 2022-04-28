Tigers can seal playoff berth with Friday win over Gatesville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — If Glen Rose beats Gatesville on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field, the playoff picture will be crystal clear, however, anything but a win, could make things as murky as the Paluxy after a hard rainstorm.

Currently, the Tigers (5-6) are in a second-place tie with Brownwood (5-6) and a half-game ahead of third-place Lampasas (5-7) and a full game ahead of Gatesville (4-7).

Should the Tigers beat Gatesville, and league-leading Stephenville (9-2) beats Brownwood on Friday, the Tigers are second outright and would face Graham in the first round of the playoffs.

A Tiger loss and a Brownwood loss would create a four-way tie for three district playoff spots and seeding games would be played Saturday and/or Monday to sort things out.

The Tigers, however, hold all the cards in determining their future, and a second win over the Hornets in three days would guarantee the Tigers a spot in the playoffs after going 0-12 in district play a year ago.

The Tigers went on the road Tuesday night and upended the Hornets 16-13, and nine of their 16 runs were scored with two outs.

Christian De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Bodee Mausser went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Cannon Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs to lead the Tigers.

Glen Rose trailed 4-0 through two innings before getting on the board with three runs in the third. Gatesville answered with two in the bottom of the inning to up the lead to 6-3.

The Tigers sent 11 hitters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored eight runs, five of which coming with two outs, to take the 11-6 advantage.

Gatesville added two more in the fifth and two in the sixth to narrow the Glen Rose lead to 11-10 heading into the final inning.

The Tigers, behind a two-run homer by Harper and RBIs by Jake Gilbreath, Mausser and De La Cruz, scored five in the seventh inning and those runs proved large as the Hornets tacked on three in the bottom of the seventh while trying to mount a comeback.

Jake West started for the Tigers and allowed six runs (four earned) on just four hits, while J.T. Thompson earned the win by giving up three unearned runs on one hit while striking out three. Wyatt Walters threw the final inning and a third in which he allowed four unearned runs on three hits.