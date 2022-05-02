Tigers lock up No. 2 seed with win over Gatesville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — One year after going winless in District 6-4A play, the Glen Rose Tigers are heading to the playoffs.

Behind the solid pitching of senior Wyatt Walters, the Tigers beat Gatesville 5-3 on Friday night to lock up the No. 2 seed from the district, and they open the playoffs Friday night when they host Graham (15-13, 6-4) at 7 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday at 1 p.m. in Graham, and the if-necessary game would follow 30 minutes later.

Stephenville won the district crown with a 9-3 mark. Glen Rose and Brownsville tied for second with 6-6 records, but the Tigers (12-15) got the second seed via tiebreaker, and Lampasas is fourth at 5-7.

Had the Tigers lost to Gatesville, it would have created a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots and a seeding tournament would have been necessary. Walters’ effort made that unnecessary.

Walters was masterful for the Tigers in twirling the complete game. He allowed just three runs on seven hits and struck out just one. After giving up a first-inning homer, he didn’t allow another hit or run until the fifth, and at that point, the Tigers trailed 2-0.

The Tiger bats, which were held to just three hits in the first four innings finally came alive in the fifth. Eisan Sanchez opened the inning with a walk, and Braulio Silva followed with a homer to tie the game at 2-2. Jake Gilbreath then walked, and pinch-runner Kody Bruning and Bodee Mausser, who doubled, later scored to increase the Tiger lead to 4-2.

Gatesville added a run in the top of the sixth on a pair of hits, and Glen Rose answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Gatesville got a runner aboard with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Walters got a fly out to right to end the game.

The Tigers had just seven hits in the game with two hits each coming from Silva and Mausser.