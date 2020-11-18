Lady Tiger defense clamps down in win over Huckabay

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tiger defense held Huckabay to just four third-quarter points on Tuesday night and then hung on for a 44-39 road victory to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

The Lady Tigers held a slim three-point lead at the break over the No. 10 team from Class 1A.

“We struggled in the first half with turnovers, we were out of sync on offense and not blocking out on defense,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We were a lot more patient in the third quarter and worked the ball inside on offense, and limited to one on defense which allowed to get up by 14 late in the third quarter.”

Senior center Jeana Douglas paced the Lady Tigers with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half, while Abby Stephenson added 9 and Hannah Cantwell chipped in with 8 points.

“We would always like to see balanced scoring, but we always want to identify our mismatch and advantage on offense and take advantage of that,” Ghazal said. “Our inside game presents a mismatch in a lot of games, so if the opponent crams the lane to stop it, then that frees up our shooters. Hannah, Abby, and Hazel (Hawkins) did a good job exploiting that.”

The trio of Cantwell, Stephenson and Hawkins hit all four of the Lady Tigers’ 3-pointers with Cantwell knocking down two.

Huckabay cut the Lady Tigers’ lead down to five points in the fourth, but the Lady Tigers pushed it back up to double digits again.

“In the fourth, they were trying to speed the game up being down, and we didn’t handle that well early on,” Ghazal said. “We just have to get some great practices in to quit playing well in spurts and turn it into playing well throughout.”

The Lady Tigers are back in action this weekend at home at Tiger Arena when they host Joshua at 5 p.m. beginning with the JV and then Springtown on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

In Friday's 37-30 victory over Clebune, Hawkins led the Lady Tigers with 10 points, while Cantwell and Douglas added 8 each.