SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Runnin’ Tigers focusing on getting better each practice, game

By Jay Hinton
Glen Rose Reporter
Glen Rose senior Matthew Hammonds poured in 31 points in the Tigers’ easy win over DeLeon on Tuesday.
Glen Rose’s Caden Smith takes the ball hard to the basket against DeLeon on Tuesday.

GLEN ROSE — First-year Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers basketball coach Jake Bell doesn’t concentrate much on records, just getting better each and every practice and game.

“When you focus on getting a little bit better every day, the success will come,” he said. “Our goal is to be 1-0 each time we step on the court, weight room, film session, classroom, whatever we do. Win the day.”

Just two games into the 2020-21 season, Bell thinks his team is doing just that, especially on the defensive end after their 72-30 victory over DeLeon on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

“Every team that I coach will play intense defense,” he said. “It’s definitely a process, but we will slowly get there. Any team can be great defensively. It’s a relentless effort and toughness that requires want-to each and every time you step on the court. Defending at a high level is a non-negotiable for me.”

Glen Rose senior Matthew Hammonds poured in a game-high 31 points, thanks to seven 3-pointers and Cross Arrington added 12 and Caden Smith recorded 10 as the Runnin’ Tigers improved to 2-0 in the season.

“Matt shot the ball well, and I thought he was patient in letting the game come to him in working for great looks,” Bell said. “Credit to the other guys for finding him when he had a hot hand.”

Behind Hammonds’ seven first-quarter points, Glen Rose held a comfortable 20-9 lead. He added 13 more in the second quarter, and the Tigers led 45-15 at the break.

The Tigers are back in action Friday when they travel to Gunter, and they will play at home against Granbury beginning at 1 p.m. with JV and then they travel to Tolar on Tuesday beginning at 12:30 p.m. with junior varsity before heading into the Thanksgiving break.