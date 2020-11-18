Runnin’ Tigers focusing on getting better each practice, game

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — First-year Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers basketball coach Jake Bell doesn’t concentrate much on records, just getting better each and every practice and game.

“When you focus on getting a little bit better every day, the success will come,” he said. “Our goal is to be 1-0 each time we step on the court, weight room, film session, classroom, whatever we do. Win the day.”

Just two games into the 2020-21 season, Bell thinks his team is doing just that, especially on the defensive end after their 72-30 victory over DeLeon on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

“Every team that I coach will play intense defense,” he said. “It’s definitely a process, but we will slowly get there. Any team can be great defensively. It’s a relentless effort and toughness that requires want-to each and every time you step on the court. Defending at a high level is a non-negotiable for me.”

Glen Rose senior Matthew Hammonds poured in a game-high 31 points, thanks to seven 3-pointers and Cross Arrington added 12 and Caden Smith recorded 10 as the Runnin’ Tigers improved to 2-0 in the season.

“Matt shot the ball well, and I thought he was patient in letting the game come to him in working for great looks,” Bell said. “Credit to the other guys for finding him when he had a hot hand.”

Behind Hammonds’ seven first-quarter points, Glen Rose held a comfortable 20-9 lead. He added 13 more in the second quarter, and the Tigers led 45-15 at the break.

The Tigers are back in action Friday when they travel to Gunter, and they will play at home against Granbury beginning at 1 p.m. with JV and then they travel to Tolar on Tuesday beginning at 12:30 p.m. with junior varsity before heading into the Thanksgiving break.