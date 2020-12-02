Lady Tigers overcome slow start, rout Grandview

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Despite being held scoreless in the first quarter Tuesday night, the seventh-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers cruised to a 41-14 victory over visiting Grandview.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 8-0 overall, and they will look to build on that when they host Anson at Tiger Arena on Friday night. JV will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will immediately follow.

The Lady Tigers struggled offensively in the first eight minutes against the Lady Zebras, but luckily they only found themselves down 4-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Glen Rose senior center Jeana Douglas knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Lady Tigers on the board early in the second quarter.

Moments later she converted a three-point play to tie the game at 6-6, and after Grandview took a 9-6 lead, Abby Stephenson and Hannah Cantwell drilled 3-pointers to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good at 12-9.

Glen Rose entered the locker room at the break with a 15-9 lead, and the Lady Tigers only added to it as they held the Lady Zebras to just five second-half points (two in the third and three in the fourth) while scoring 26 points in the final two quarters.

Douglas paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points and Stephenson and Cantwell added nine points each, and Aimee Flippen recorded five.