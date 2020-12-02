Runnin’ Tigers cruise past Grandview, host Sanger Friday

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With their convincing 53-32 victory over Grandview on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena, the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers improved to 6-0 to equal their best start to open a season since 2014-15.

The Tigers, who hadn’t played since crushing Paradise, 79-29, two days before Thanksgiving, didn’t show any signs of backing down in the meeting with the Zebras, who were ranked No. 17 in the Class 3A TABC rankings.

Glen Rose led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, but they notched up the defensive pressure and held the Zebras to just nine points in the quarter in building a 27-15 lead at the half.

Matthew Hammonds had five of his team-high 13 points in the second quarter, and center Caden Schinagel stepped back and drilled the second of this two 3-pointers in the contest as the Tigers outscored the Zebras by seven points in the quarter.

The Tigers increased the lead to 14 points heading into the final quarter and they stretched it out behind a pair of triples by Cross Arrington, who finished with seven points in the game.

Caden Smith chipped in with nine points, while guard Kolton Mooney added eight points.

The game against the Zebras was the first of a six-game homestead for the Runnin’ Tigers. They play host to Sanger (1-2) on Friday (Freshmen 4:30 p.m.; JV 5:45 p.m. and Varsity 7:15 p.m.). They welcome Lake Worth (3-1) on Saturday with Freshman and JV tipping off at 1 and the Varsity will follow at 2:15 p.m.

The homestead continues Tuesday when they host North Hopkins (3-1) with JV beginning at 5:45 p.m.