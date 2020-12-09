No. 2 Lady Tigers face tough road test at No. 9 Decatur

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The unbeaten Glen Rose Lady Tigers climbed to No. 2 in the TCGA poll earlier this week, and they continue to show they are worthy of the ranking.

The Lady Tigers ran their record to 11-0 with a 55-30 victory over previously unbeaten Anson on Friday, a 51-39 win over previously unbeaten Whitney on Saturday and a 50-22 victory over Eastland on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

On Friday, they will take to the road and face a tough test when they take on 5-1 Decatur. Decatur’s only setback was a two-point overtime loss to Midlothian Heritage — a team Glen Rose beat by two points earlier in the season.

Both the Glen Rose boys and girls teams will be in action on Saturday. The boys host Cleburne while the girls host Tolar. Freshman and JV boys get underway at 11 a.m. (Red Gym, Arena) followed by the boys varsity at 12:15 p.m. in the arena.

JV girls begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Red Gym and the varsity girls will follow the boys at 1:30 p.m. in the arena.

The Lady Tigers trailed to Eastland, who entered the game with just one win, by a point at the end of the first quarter.

Behind six points from Jeana Douglas and five more from Hannah Cantwell, the Lady Tigers scored 20 points in the second quarter and led 27-13 at the break.

Douglas continued the scoring barrage by notching six of the Lady Tigers’ eight third-quarter points. She finished with a game-high 16 points, while Abby Stephenson, Cantwell, Aimee Flippen and Kaydence Davis added eight points each.

Douglas and Cantwell drilled two 3-pointers each.

In the 25-point win over Anson, Hazel Hawkins led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Stephenson added 11 and Douglas finished with eight.

In the 12-point victory over Whitney, Cantwell drilled three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points, while Flippen added 12.