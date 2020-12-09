Runnin’ Tigers welcome Aledo, Cleburne this weekend

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers have yet to break into the state rankings, but with a 9-0 record they are certainly making a good case.

The Tigers, whose closest margin of victory has been 19 points on two occasions, handled Sanger 54-19 on Friday, Lake Worth 79-41 on Saturday and North Hopkins 55-28 on Tuesday to maintain their unblemished mark.

Glen Rose will close out its six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday when the Tigers host Aledo (8-1) with JV and freshmen beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.

Both the Glen Rose boys and girls teams will be in action on Saturday. The boys host Cleburne while the girls host Tolar. Freshman and JV boys get underway at 11 a.m. (Red Gym, Arena) followed by the boys varsity at 12:15 p.m. in the arena.

In the win over North Hopkins, the Runnin’ Tigers raced out to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter behind 11 of Cross Arrington’s 14 points in the game. He buried three triples in the opening stanza.

Matthew Hammonds led the Tigers with 17 points, including five 3-points, three of which came in the third quarter.

In all, the Tigers drained 10 3-pointers.

Against Lake Worth, Hammonds led the Tigers with 18 points and Austin Worthern added 12, while Arrington finished with 11, Caden Smith chipped in with 10.

In the victory over Sanger, Hammonds and Smith tallied 16 points each and Kolton Mooney added 10 points. Hammonds nailed four 3-pointers and Mooney added two.