Lady Tigers bounce back from loss with big win over Tolar

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of a season with an 11-point setback at Decatur on Friday night, but they wasted no time starting a new one as they drubbed Tolar 65-23 on Saturday morning at Tiger Arena.

“A loss here and there can definitely help a team get better,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We have watched the film and I showed them where I could have coached better. They saw where they could have played better. That’s how teams grow and improve. Mistakes need negative repercussions. It’s much easier to correct mistakes after a loss than a win. So, this can be good for us in the long run if we learn from it.”

Following the win, the Lady Tigers (12-1) were off for six days before visiting neighboring Granbury on Friday in the first game of a back-to-back with the Lady Pirates (8-4) and FW Eastern Hills (4-5) at home on Saturday. Game times at Granbury begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We have played a ton of games early on, so this bye date came at a good time,” Ghazal said. “We can go work on what we saw on the film. It’s like studying for a test. We got some questions wrong versus Decatur. Now, we can see if we can get them right versus Granbury, who has a very good team this year.”

In the lopsided victory over Tolar, three players scored on double figures for the Lady Tigers, led by 15 each from Jeana Douglas and Aimee Flippen, while Abby Stephenson added 10.

The Lady Tigers, behind six points from Flippen, five from Douglas and four from Stephenson, raced out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Glen Rose held a 28-18 lead at the half, but substantially extended the lead by holding the Lady Rattlers scoreless in the third quarter. In the Lady Tigers’ 21-point third quarter, Hazel Hawkins scored all eight of her points, six of which came off 3-pointers.

“In the game against Tolar, we played average in the first half, and then really came out and dominated the second half,” Ghazal said. “We have to find a way to put four quarters together more consistently.”

In the 41-29 loss to Decatur, the Lady Tigers uncharacteristically turned the ball over 21 times.

“We really pride ourselves on limiting turnovers and possessing the ball,” Ghazal said. “We set a goal of 10 or less, so we were way off our goal. Part of the turnover problem is decision-making and part of it is fundamental work. Both can be fixed.”

The Lady Tigers trailed 18-17 at the break, but they were just limited to just four points in the third quarter, and they were unable to recover.

“We also dug ourselves holes to start the game and to start the third quarter,” Ghazal said. “We have done that several times this season, and always came back to take control of the game. With no shot clock in high school basketball, it’s really hard to come back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. We know that, and that’s why we try so hard to have that lead late in games.”

Douglas led the Lady Tigers with 12 points and Stephenson added 10 in the season-low 29-point game.

“We did not play very well,” Ghazal said. “Decatur is long, athletic, and fast, so they had something to do with it.”