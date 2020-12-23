Ranked Lady Tigers head into Christmas break at 14-1

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The No. 10 Glen Rose Lady Tigers entered the Christmas break with a 14-1 mark after doubling up FW Eastern Hills 62-31 on Saturday afternoon, and head coach Ramsey Ghazal couldn’t be happier with where they are sitting.

“I’m very pleased with our season so far,” he said. “We graduated three very talented seniors last year that contributed a lot to our success. As a coach, you believe in those girls waiting in the wings, waiting for their opportunity. You play out scenarios if it all goes well, if we struggle to adapt and so on. This honestly exceeds my scenario of it all going well.”

Senior post Jeana Douglas leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 13.7 points and 8.1 caroms per game, while senior Abby Stephenson is averaging 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game, and senior Hannah Cantwell is averaging 5.4 points and has a team-best 19 steals.

“I give all the credit to that to our players starting with our seniors,” Ghazal said. “They lead the way for us.”

In addition to Douglas, Stephenson and Cantwell, the Lady Tigers are getting major contributions from Hazel Hawkins with 7.4 points and 14 3-pointers, Aimee Flippen with her 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds and Zaidey Mills, who has 15 steals.

“We have had multiple starting lineups with three girls out with season-ending injuries and COVID quarantines, but the girls have done an amazing job with the next-girl-up attitude,” Ghazal said. “We actually call it all hands on deck. We just all have to step up when we lose someone for whatever reason.”

The Lady Tigers host Hamilton and Lake Belton Dec. 28-29 and then travel to Aledo on New Year’s Day before opening up district play at home Jan. 5 with Brownwood and then they travel to Stephenville on Jan. 8.

“We have some tough competition with our remaining non-district games,” Ghazal said. “Dodd City (Jan. 12) is 10-0, Hamilton is 13-2 and Aledo is a traditional 5A powerhouse. We need those tough games to get us ready for a very tough district.”

Since suffering their first loss of the season to Decatur nearly two weeks ago, the Lady Tigers rattled off three wins with the latest two coming at Granbury and at home with Fort Worth Eastern Hills.

In the narrow 40-37 road victory at Granbury last Friday, Douglas paced the Lady Tigers with 12 points, while Sam Ellenberger came off the bench and drilled a pair of 3-pointers en route to eight points and Kaydence Davis and Mills had six each.

In the blowout win over Eastern Hills on Saturday at Tiger Arena, the Lady Tigers had three players score in double figures with Douglas’ 20 points and 14 each from Flippen and Hawkins.