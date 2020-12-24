Runnin’ Tigers gearing up for district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The first 13 games of the 2020-21 basketball season have been good to the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers.

Only once have the Tigers tasted defeat (57-52 loss to Aledo) and that came after nine straight wins to open the season.

The Tigers, using an aggressive defense and a sharpshooting offense, have won their first 12 games by an average of 32 points. They have allowed 29 points or less six times, including a season-low 19 in a 54-19 win over Sanger.

They also have three wins of 40 points or more, including a season-high 50-point victory (79-29) over Paradise.

Glen Rose has six more games before opening district play Jan. 15 with Lampasas. Included in that group of six are at Weatherford (3-2), Hamilton (4-3) and Liberty Hill (12-1) at home in consecutive days beginning Dec. 28.

While the last three are against Graford (9-1), at Graham (2-1) and at DeLeon (3-5), and GR beat DeLeon 72-30 in the second game of the season.

Since suffering their only loss of the season on Dec. 11, the Tigers have blitzed Cleburne, Millsap and Godley.

In the win over former district foe Godley, Matthew Hammonds scored 19 points with the help of five 3-pointers, while Cross Arrington added 14 on three 3-pointers and Kanyon Keese and Caden Smith added eight points each.