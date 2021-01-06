No. 7 Lady Tigers face tough test at Stephenville on Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE – When it comes to picking up a victory, Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal will take it in any form.

“We will take an ugly win. You have to get some of those from time to time,” he said of the Lady Tigers’ 36-32 home victory over Brownwood on Tuesday night in the district opener for both teams.

“Brownwood does a very good job in their zone. They are long and athletic on the bottom row, and they gave us some problems scoring inside. Coupled with that, we shot the ball very poorly in the first half.”

With the win, the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers improve to 18-1 overall, and they will face another tough test Friday night when they travel to Stephenville for a match-up with the No. 14 Honeybees.

The Lady Tigers have won five straight games, while the Honeybees (13-1, 0-0) have won six straight games.

Something will have to give. The varsity game is set to tip around 7:30 p.m. or immediately following the JV and freshman contests.

“Stephenville returns two all-state players,” Ghazal said. “They are one of the most athletic teams in the entire state, and the most explosive and balanced team that I’ve seen at Stephenville since I’ve been here, and they have had some good squads. It will take ‘all hands on deck’ on Friday night."

In the win over the Lady Lions, the Lady Tigers trailed by a point (21-20) heading into the final quarter. Glen Rose, who was just 1 of 14 from the 3-point line in the first three quarters, took the lead on a triple by Hazel Hawkins with 6:45 left, and then Jeana Douglas nailed a trey with just under six minutes to go to increase the lead to five at 26-21.

The game was tied at 28-all with three minutes left before Hannah Cantwell drilled a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good.

Hawkins and Cantwell each hit two foul shots down the stretch to keep the Lady Lions at bay.

“Our district is very good and balanced,” Ghazal said. “Gatesville upset Lampasas at home. I’ve cautioned our girls that every game remaining on our schedule is going to be a battle.”

Douglas had a big night with 24 points and eight rebounds.

“We have been a very balanced scoring team, but she picked up the slack with other players struggling to find a rhythm,” Ghazal said.

Behind Douglas, Cantwell (seven points) and Hawkins (five points) were the only other Lady Tigers to score.

“This team has a bad habit of starting slow, but a great habit of winning close games,” Ghazal said. “We will need to fix that bad habit to give us a chance to win this district.”