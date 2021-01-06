Tigers crush Graham, travel to DeLeon Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRAHAM – Glen Rose senior Matt Hammonds drilled nine 3-pointers en route to a game-high 33 points Tuesday night in leading the Runnin’ Tigers to a 60-41 victory over Graham.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 16-2 overall, and they will have a road contest at DeLeon on Friday night. Glen Rose won the first meeting between the two schools, 72-30, in the Tigers’ second game of the season.

Hammonds, who went 9 of 15 from behind the arc, nailed three triples in the first quarter, and Austin Worthen, who finished with 13 points in the game, added five points as the Tigers rushed out to a 18-12 lead at the end of the quarter. They led by as many as 10 in the stanza when Worthen connected on a lay-up with 3:18 left.

Graham went on a 7-2 run to open the second quarter to pull within a bucket at 21-19 with 3:43 left in the half. However, the Tigers behind three more 3-pointers — one from Kanyon Keese and two from Hammonds — ended the half on a 13-2 run to lead 34-21.

Graham got as close as eight with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but another huge 10-4 GR run put the game well out of reach at 44-30 heading into the final quarter.

Worthen and Hammonds each scored eight points in the final quarter.

Keese buried a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight points and Kolton Mooney added two of the Tigers’ seven steals.