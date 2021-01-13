Lady Tigers meet Lady Badgers in key district tilt

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Early in the District 6-4A season, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers and Lampasas Lady Badgers find themselves behind the eight-ball.

The Lady Tigers suffered a 40-34 setback at Stephenville last Friday, and Lampasas (16-4) lost back-to-back district games to Gatesville and Brownwood.

“This is a huge game with Lampasas,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We need to hold serve on our games at home, and steal some of these road games in district.”

The varsity game will begin around 7 p.m. on Friday night at Tiger Arena after the completion of the JV game that will be held immediately prior.

“Lampasas has a very good team,” Ghazal said. “They just lost a couple of games at the wrong time to start district, and that has put them in a hole, so they will have their backs to the wall when they come to our place. We have to match that urgency, so we don’t find ourselves with our backs to the wall.”

The Lady Tigers (18-2, 1-1) had their chances against the Honeybees on Tuesday after taking a two-point leading heading into the final quarter after trailing by five points at the half.

“We gave ourselves a good chance at Stephenville to get the win, but we did not finish the last three minutes of the game like we need to,” Ghazal said. “Give Stephenville credit for that. They are extremely athletic, and they made some plays down the stretch to get that very-sought-after four-point lead inside of two minutes.”

Jeana Douglas converted a three-point play with just under five minutes to play to increase the Lady Tigers’ lead to 31-28, but they wouldn’t score again until the final minute on a 3-pointer by Zaidey Mills.

After Douglas’ bucket and foul shot, the Honeybees went on a 12-3 run to end the game.

“I was very proud of our girls’ effort. We are playing hard,” Ghazal said. “We just need to be a little sharper on both ends of the court. We just need to be more consistent about avoiding mistakes whether it’s missing a block out on defense, or running a play wrong on offense. We will have to improve on that in order to make the playoffs in this district.”

Douglas led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, while Hannah Cantwell added seven.