Tigers open league play Friday at Lampasas

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The No. 21 Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers will see exactly where they stand when they open District 6-A play Friday night at No. 24 Lampasas (15-1).

“This will be a great test for our team in setting the tone for the rest of our league play,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Jake Bell said. “I expect us to keep doing what we have done all year long and things will fall into place.”

Every other team in the district opened play Tuesday night, but the Runnin’ Tigers (16-2, 0-0) had a bye. Lampasas (1-0) won its 14th game in a row with a 65-60 road victory over Stephenville.

“We have one of the hardest districts in Class in the state of Texas,” Bell said. “We have potentially three top-25 teams in the state rankings in our classification. Road games will absolutely be a battle, and I believe our league will not be decided in terms of standings until the very last game.”

The bye, coupled with their game with DeLeon last Friday being canceled due to COVID issues with DeLeon, the Tigers had 10 days between games.

“This stretch that we off is a bit different (than Christmas break) in that we have the ability to practice and really focus on our next district opponent and formulate a great game plan,” Bell said. “With the circumstances that surround us this season, these practice times are crucial headed into district play.”

Senior guard Matthew Hammonds, who drilled a school-record nine 3-pointers in a 60-41 win over Graham on Jan. 5, leads the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game, while Cross Arrington is averaging 9.8 points a game, and Austin Worthen chipping in at 8.7 points per contest.

Arrington leads the team in rebounding at 3.7 caroms per contest, while Caden Schinagel is ripping down 3.6 boards per game.

The Tigers return home Tuesday night when the host Gatesville at Tiger Arena.