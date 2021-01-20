Lady Tigers travel to Brownwood to open second half of district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With a key district showdown with first-place Stephenville on the horizon, Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal is quick to remind his team they have a home game with Brownwood before, and attention on the Honeybees will have to wait.

“All of our focus is on Brownwood,” Ghazal said of the Lady Lions, who host the Lady Tigers Friday night to open up the second half of district play. “They gave us all we could handle at home two weeks ago, and Brownwood is one of the hardest places to play.”

The TABC No. 6 Lady Tigers are all alone in second place and enter the contest 20-1 overall and 3-1 in district play following their 56-40 victory over Gatesville on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions are 8-11 overall and 1-3 in league play with their lone win coming over last-place Lampasas.

“They (the Lady Lions) are very well-coached, and they will be ready for us,” Ghazal said. “We will have to be at the top of our game to come away with a win.”

In the first meeting, the Lady Tigers won 36-32 behind 24 points and eight rebounds from senior post Jeana Douglas.

The Lady Tigers overcame a slow start on Tuesday at Gatesville and faced a 7-0 deficit midway through the first quarter. Zaidey Mills and Hannah Cantwell drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and Cantwell hit one of two foul shots with 57 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Aimee Flippen hit one of two foul shots a little later to give the Lady Tigers their first lead of the game at 8-7, but the Lady Hornets hit a 3-pointer to take a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We had several offensive and defensive lapses to start the game,” Ghazal said. “We have to get more consistent about how we start. In the second quarter, we really got into a good rhythm on both ends of the court. We did a great job of pushing the ball and scoring in transition.”

Glen Rose went on an 11-0 run to open the second quarter thanks in part to four points from Douglas and a triple by Hazel Hawkins to lead 19-10. Leading by nine, Flippen scored four of her seven points to close out the half to increase the lead to 13 at 27-14.

Hawkins was on fire in the third quarter by drilling four 3-pointers in the Lady Tigers’ 16-point quarter to lead 43-25 heading into the final quarter.

“To start the third, we did a good job of finding Abby Stephenson in the middle of the zone, and she did a great job of finding the open player when they collapsed, which happened to be Hazel and she was red hot from the 3-point line,” Ghazal said.

Hawkins paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points (all 3-pointers), while Douglas added 14 and Cantwell finished with 10.

The Lady Tigers will be home Tuesday night with the Honeybees with the JV and Freshmen beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.