Runnin' Tigers welcome Brownwood Friday night

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With less than three minutes left in the first half of the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers’ home district opener with Gatesville on Tuesday night, head boys basketball coach Jake Bell sent a message.

“I subbed our starting five out to get the energy needed in the game,” he said. “Nothing really matters in sports if you aren’t playing with intensity and competing at a high level. We failed to do that the first half. Going through the motions will not put us in a position to be successful. We must be locked in and focused on every possession.”

Despite playing poorly, the Tigers led 20-16 at the half, but the bold move just before the break was received loud and clear.

“We played as a team and moved the ball a lot more effectively getting it inside and outside the perimeter,” Bell said of his team’s 23-point third quarter. “We also were more aggressive on defense leading to key deflections and steals that resulted in some good opportunities to score in transition.”

Glen Rose senior guard Matthew Hammonds, who scored a game-high 25 points in surpassing the 1,000-point mark for his career, hit three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to 14 points in the stanza, while Cross Arrington and Caden Smith added five and four points, respectively, in the frame to put the game well out of reach at 43-28 heading into the final quarter.

Behind Hammonds, Arrington finished with 11 points and Caden Schinagel added nine.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 18-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

“We are always going to be happy sitting at 2-0 in district play,” Bell said. “We had a big win on the road against state-ranked Lampasas Friday and then capped it off with another win to take first place in the standings. We have a long way to go, and there certainly will not be any freebies in this league.”

The Tigers, who beat Lampasas 62-52, host Brownwood at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Tiger Arena in another key district tilt.

“They are going to be a very solid and sound basketball team,” Bell said. “They play very hard and play well as a team. We will have to be locked in for 32 minutes to obtain a much-needed victory.”