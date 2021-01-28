Runnin’ Tigers crush Stephenville to stay unbeaten in district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers closed out the first half of District 6-4A action Tuesday night with a convincing 56-36 road victory over rival Stephenville.

With the win, the Tigers are 20-2 overall, and more importantly, they are 4-0 in district play. They are two games clear of Lampasas, Brownwood and Stephenville, who are tied for second with 2-2 league marks.

“We are where we want to be because we have taken it one day at a time and have committed to getting better each practice session, which then translates to competing at a high level on game nights,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Jake Bell said.

“Our philosophy is to go 1-0 every single day, then we reset and start over. Simply stated, we are going to try and go 1-0 these next two and a half weeks in everything we do.”

The Tigers will have Friday off before starting off the second half of league play on Tuesday night at home with Lampasas. Glen Rose won the first meeting 62-52 on Jan. 15.

In the win over the Yellow Jackets, the Tigers essentially put the game in the freezer early. They held Stephenville to just seven in the first quarter, while Cross Arrington scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter, and the Tigers led 15-7.

While holding the Yellow Jackets to just three points in the second quarter, the Tigers scored 14 points with the help four 3-pointers — two by Arrington and one each from Kolton Mooney and Kanyon Keese.

“I challenged our team on the defensive end for this game and these guys definitely responded,” Bell said. “This was our best showing of the year on the defensive side of the floor in terms of discipline and sticking to our game plan.”

The Tigers led 29-11 at the half and kept the pedal to the metal in the second half in cruising to the easy win.

“We were doing a great job of executing on offense and then having that same intensity and focus on defense will always put you in a position to be successful,” Bell said. “We want to win every possession on both sides of the floor each and every game.”

Behind Arrington, Matthew Hammonds finished with 17 points — 10 in the third — and Kolton Mooney finished with eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.

"Matt is a pure shooter, so teams are going to try and take him out of the equation if possible. We have too many scoring threats on the floor for teams to stick to that strategy for 32 minutes,” Bell said. “We have a plan in place for about any possible defense we could see during district play, and the kids did an outstanding job executing it (at Stephenville).”

In their 45-36 home victory over Gatesville on Friday night, Mooney drilled four 3-pointers en route to 14 points, while Caden Smith added nine and Caden Schinagel added eight.