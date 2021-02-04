Lady Tigers close out regular season Friday with Gatesville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will say goodbye to five seniors on Friday night when they host Gatesville in the final regular-season game of the 2020-21 season.

Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal will hate to see Jeana Douglas, Zaidey Mills, Hannah Cantwell, Lindsay Andress and Abby Stephenson go.

“These five young ladies have meant so much to our program,” Ghazal said. “They play so well together and have such great chemistry. They will be greatly missed. I really don’t even want to think of that. I want a good crowd to celebrate them Friday.”

The varsity game tips at 6 p.m. following the JV and Freshman games that begin at 4:30.

The Lady Tigers (22-3, 5-2) currently sit in second place in the District 6-4A standings while Gatesville (7-13, 3-4) is third. Stephenville is the leader at 6-1 and barring a major upset loss to Brownwood (9-13, 2-5) on Friday, the Honeybees will be the district champs.

As far as the playoffs are concerned, District 6 crosses over with District 5, and the Lady Tigers, should they finish second, could play either Vernon, Burkburnett or Wichita Falls-Hirschi. District 5 play concludes on Friday as well.

Glen Rose enters the contest with Gatesville on the heels of a 46-45 overtime loss at Lampasas on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers shot just 19% from the 3-point line (5 of 26) and just 58% from the foul line (21 of 36).

“When everything else seems to be going against you, good shooting can overcome those things,” said Ghazal, who said the Lady Tigers were battling foul trouble all game. “We need more girls shooting on their own after practice on their own time. It’s the time of the year to be shooting well.”

The Lady Tigers appeared to be well on their way to an easy win as they led by 10 points at 22-12 with six minutes left in the first half. However, they went on a horrendous drought where they scored just one point the remainder of the half, and then didn’t score until the 3:26 mark of the third quarter on a pair of fouls shots by Douglas to cut the Lady Badger lead to a point at 26-25.

In all, Douglas hit six straight foul shots and Hazel Hawkins connected on a jumper late in the third quarter and the Lady Tigers led 31-28 heading into the final quarter.

After Hawkins hit one of two foul shots, the Lady Tigers led by five with 29.6 seconds left in the game, but the Lady Badgers fought back with a 3-pointer.

Trailing by three and at the line, Lampasas made 1 of 3 foul shots but the Lady Badgers got a rebound and putback at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied at 39-39.

Glen Rose led by two points with 28.1 seconds left after Cantwell hit two fouls shots, and Lampasas came down and knocked down a 3-pointer to take the lead and eventually win 46-45.

“First, credit the Lampasas players,” Ghazal said. “They played hard and made some clutch outside shots in the waning seconds of regulation and OT.”

Douglas, who fouled out early in OT, led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Cantwell added 10 and Hawkins and Mills added eight each.