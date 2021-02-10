Runnin’ Tigers win district crown with 43-35 victory over Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The No. 19 Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers picked up their first district championship since the 2008-09 season with a 43-35 road victory over Brownwood on Tuesday night.

With their eighth win in a row, the Tigers improve to 23-2 overall and 7-0 heading into their regular-season finale when they host rival Stephenville at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Tiger Arena. The Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 56-26 on Jan. 26 in Stephenville.

The Runnin’ Tigers will say goodbye to nine seniors who have reeled off the most wins in a season since the 2014-15 year when they went 23-7.

Matthew Hammonds, Kolton Mooney, Austin Worthen, Noah Sheffield, Kanyon Keese, Cody Morton, Caden Schinagel, Arthur Nielsen and Colby Pounds will be honored in a ceremony before the game. JV plays at 4:30 p.m. and the ceremony will take place between games.

In the win over Brownwood, Schinagel paced the Tigers with 12 points, and sophomore Caden Smith added 10, while Mooney added eight, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers.

Glen Rose led 13-7 heading into the second quarter and increase to 10 at 12 just before the half on five straight points by Schinagel. The Lions added an old-fashioned 3-point play to cut the lead to 23-14 at the half.

The Tigers held Brownwood scoreless in the third quarter while building the lead to 18 points on a 3-pointer by Cross Arrington with just under two minutes left in the quarter.

Glen Rose’s season-leading scorer Hammonds scored his only basket of the game on a lay-up early in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 34-14. Glen Rose went more than four minutes without scoring, allowing the Lions to cut the lead to seven at 41-34 with 1:34 left.

Hammonds finished with four points, while Worthen, Arrington and Keese added three points each.

Behind the Tigers in the district standings, Brownwood and Lampasas at 4-3 and they play each other Friday. The winner will be the No. 2 seed in District 6-4A. Stephenville is fourth at 3-4 and Gatesville is 0-8.

In District 5-4A, Iowa Park and Graham are tied at 5-4 for third place. Glen Rose will play the fourth-place team in the first round of the playoffs.