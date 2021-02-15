No. 8 Lady Tigers face No. 9 Decatur in Round 2

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose's playoff game with Decatur has been postponed until weather conditions improve. A date and time will be determined later.

For the last three years, the road through the Class 4A playoffs has gone through Region 7 for the Glen Rose Lady Tigers, and this year is no different.

The No. 8 Lady Tigers (24-3), the runner-up in District 6-4A, will meet No. 9 Decatur (24-3), the District 7-4A champion, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night at Weatherford High School.

“Our girls work extremely hard to put themselves in these top-10 matchups,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We have some really good players on our side as well, so this is going to be a battle. This is what high school athletics is all about. Two great teams who work hard facing off in a big playoff game.”

Two years ago, the Lady Eagles bounced the Lady Tigers from the playoffs, while district mate Argyle upended Glen Rose in the third round last year.

Glen Rose and Decatur met on Dec. 11 in Decatur and the Lady Eagles walked away with a 41-29 decision.

“Decatur is a top-notch program,” Ghazal said. “They are well-coached, and they are coming in playing very well, knocking off Bridgeport and Argyle twice to claim the 7-4A title.”

The Lady Eagles, who finished 12-1 in District 7-4A, are riding a 10-game winning streak.

“Decatur has some similarities with Stephenville in that they are very fast in transition,” Ghazal said. “They push the ball so well, and their players run the court with a purpose.”

In their first matchup, 18 of Decatur’s first 31 points in the first three quarters were in transition, he said.

“It’s going to take all five of our players with focus and determination to get back on defense,” Ghazal said.

The Lady Eagles dispatched Carter-Riverside 81-23 in the first round of the playoffs, while Glen Rose, whose other two losses are to No. 5 Stephenville, ousted Vernon 58-41 to set up the powerhouse matchup.

In the win over the Lady Lions on Friday afternoon in Mineral Wells, Jeana Douglas and Aimee Flippen combined to score 31 points, grab 17 rebounds and block four shots, while Hazel Hawkins recorded 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

That’s a pretty dominant game in the paint,” Ghazal said of Douglas and Flippen. “We will need more of that going forward.”

Douglas scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half, and Hawkins scored all 10 of her points as the Lady Tigers led by 17 by halftime.

“It gave us a chance to work on some other things that we may need going forward, and it gave us the chance to play some younger kids in the fourth quarter,” Ghazal said.