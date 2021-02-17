Runnin’ Tigers open playoffs Saturday with Iowa Park

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — The District 6-4A champion Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers will open the Class 4A playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they meet Iowa Park at Mineral Wells High School.

The Runnin’ Tigers (24-2, 8-0) won the outright district title with a win over Brownwood on Feb. 9, and then beat Stephenville, 45-39, on Senior Night on Friday, to finish district play undefeated. The district title is the first in more than a decade for Glen Rose.

Iowa Park (10-15, 5-5) placed fourth in District 5-4A and enter the game after losing three of their last four games, while the Tigers have won nine straight games.

In the six-point win over Stephenville, Matthew Hammonds paced the Tigers with 18 points, while Kolton Mooney added 10 and Caden Schinagel added eight.

Glen Rose, who crushed the Yellowjackets, 56-36, on Jan. 26 in Stephenville, had trouble shaking them in the second go-round. They led by four at the end of the first quarter and just five at the end of the half.

Behind triples from Cross Arrington, Mooney and Hammonds, and two-pointers from Mooney and Schinagel, the Tigers increased their lead to seven heading into the final quarter.